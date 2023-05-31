FPJ Exclusive: 'Drugs, Dawood & money laundering'; Shirazi's interrogation opens up a Pandora's box

Photo and Pakistani passport of Jabir Moti |

The recent arrest of Ali Asgar Shirazi (41), an alleged drug trafficker, by the Mumbai Police's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC), has caused significant concern among the United Kingdom's narcotics smuggling kingpins. These individuals have established extensive connections with the notorious global terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim.

Shirazi's interrogation exposes drug trafficking cartel

Sources within the Mumbai police told the FPJ that the revelations from Shirazi's interrogation have opened up a Pandora's box, unraveling the intricate web of criminal activities orchestrated by these individuals. It has has exposed several drug traffickers associated with the notorious criminal organisation, D Company. The investigation has unveiled details of their investments in the United Kingdom, India, and other countries, shedding light on their extensive money laundering operations.

During the ongoing investigation, one name that has emerged is that of Bob Khan. According to sources in the security setup, Khan has been missing for the past few years and is believed to be operating from London. It has been revealed that Khan, along with Jabir Motiwala from Pakistan, played a key role in orchestrating Dawood Ibrahim's global drug trafficking operations in the United Kingdom. Previously, they had collaborated with drug lord Iqbal Mirchi, but after Mirchi's death in August 2013, Dawood absorbed his operations into his own empire with the assistance of Bob Khan and Jabir Motiwala. It is also known that Khan had a close association with the late General Parvez Musharraf.

Jabir Moti's name emerges in UK operations

The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a sting operation that led to the apprehension of Jabir Moti, a key figure involved in the distribution of hard drugs in the U.S. In August 2018, when Jabir was arrested by the U.K. police, the FBI requested his extradition. However, this request faced strong opposition from Jabir's lawyers. Notably, the Pakistani high commission in London displayed a keen interest in the legal proceedings. Surprisingly, the FBI suddenly withdrew its request for extradition, raising eyebrows.

Jabir is reportedly in poor health and currently based in Karachi, where Dawood Ibrahim maintains his headquarters. Despite his illness, Jabir continues to oversee Dawood's drug business, while the financial aspects are managed by Bob Khan, as per information from police sources. The interplay of these individuals highlights the complex nature of their criminal activities and the network they have established.

Druglord Kailash Rajput in Ireland

According to Mumbai Police Crime Branch records the name of Kailash Rajput also figured prominently during the questioning of Shirazi. Rajput is believed to be holed in Ireland.

Based on the information disclosed by Shirazi, the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) has discovered the existence of multiple drug-processing laboratories in Gujarat and Rajasthan. These laboratories were involved in the production and processing of drugs such as methaqualone, commonly known as mandrax. Shirazi's operations included dispatching these drugs to various destinations worldwide using regular courier companies.

Bob Khan's web of companies

Classified dossiers maintained by intelligence agencies, accessed by FPJ, have revealed extensive details about the massive money laundering operations orchestrated by Bob Khan. These documents disclose the names of 17 front companies utilised by Khan in his illicit activities. Additionally, it has been uncovered that Khan made significant investments in Cyprus, Turkey, Morocco, and Spain under benami names on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. The investigation has also brought to light a Foundation controlled by Khan's relatives, which was previously uncovered during an international investigative journalists' operation known as the Panama Papers. The Panama Papers report highlighted the hoarding of billions of shady funds in tax havens, with several Indian names implicated. However, there has been limited investigation by Indian authorities into this matter, despite the involvement of several Indian individuals.

During its investigation into narco terror funding, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) uncovered significant information regarding Bob Khan and his connections with Jabir Moti and Kailash Rajput.