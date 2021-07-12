FPJ Exclusive | 'Declare Red Fort as Netaji fort': Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose to PM Modi

Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Bose has showed his discontent towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as according to him though Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows the ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, but the party fails to do so.

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, the grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose said that despite several attempts he could not meet the Prime Minister and also that without Modi’s permission he doesn’t want to take any decision of quitting the party.

“Modi believes in Saab ka Saath, Saab ka Vikaas but gradually people in BJP are forgetting this ideology. Netaji believed in religious unity but now due to communal approach of BJP, the dream of forming government in Bengal is not achieved. They should also prioritize the minorities and listen to their problems,” said Bose, also mentioning that the BJP had failed to understand the Bengali sentiments.

Claiming that the BJP had promised him to open Azad Hind Morcha where he could propagate Netaji’s ideology but till date failed to do so.

“In 2016 when I had expressed my views that I would open Azad Hind Party, Modi wanted me to join BJP and through an Azad Hind Morcha wanted me to promote Netaji. But that promise has not been kept yet and on the contrary despite making me the state’s vice president of the party, I wasn’t given any job to connect with the people. I have given several ideas to BJP but none of them were utilised,” said Chandra, adding that several parties including Forward Bloc and TMC had approached him to join them.

Urging that the Red Fort should be renamed as ‘Netaji Fort’, the grand nephew of Netaji said that Modi should declare it on October 21. Notably, Netaji had formed the Azad Hind Government on October 21.

“Modi had named islands of Andaman after Netaji and also hoisted national flag at Red Fort on October 21. He had started declassifying Netaji files. Now he should declare Red Fort as Netaji fort,” said Chandra.

Asked that whether he is happy with the decision of calling the Netaji’s birthday as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to which the grand nephew replied in negative. “Parakram is one aspect of Netaji and January 23 should be called Desh Prem Diwas,” stated Chandra, also adding that most of the political parties are just exploiting Netaji’s name and not following his principles.