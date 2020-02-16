FPJ Exclusive: Coal Ministry to discuss scaling up production to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24

Mumbai: Ministry of Coal, in a bid to give a push to achieve coal production of 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24, has organised a two-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming workshop) on February 17 and 18 in Gujarat. It will be inaugurated by the Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and the officer from the ministry, all CMDs of coal companies and domain expert will participate in the workshop.

The Centre has emphasized the need to increase the coal production to 1 billion tonnes from the estimated 750 million tonnes (MT) by 2020-21 to eliminate the coal import which is a substantial drain on the foreign exchange outgo.

Coal Ministry sources told FPJ, “The participants will discuss future of coal in India, strategy to achieve 1 BT production, the road map for evacuation of 1 BT, investment in coal sector and business diversification, alternate models of land procurement.’’ The two-day workshop comes close on the heels of the release of new guidelines and simplified approval process by the coal ministry for coal projects in order to enhance ease of doing business.