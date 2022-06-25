FPJ Exclusive | BJP's political maneuvering is dangerous for democracy: TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Maharashtra political crisis

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy |

Kolkata: Urging all the opposition parties to hold "united resistance", TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray in a conversation with the Free Press Journal said that the BJP's political maneuvering is not good for democracy.

“After coming to power, BJP tried to dissolve the Assembly and now they are maneuvering MLAs of other parties so that they can set up the government of their choice. The entire society is in danger,” said Ray.

Mentioning the current ‘political turmoil’ in Maharashtra, Ray said that this is nothing new for the BJP.

“Whatever is happening in Maharashtra is nothing new. The same incident was seen in Karnataka and also in North-East states. They (BJP) are trying to invade those states where the people had rejected the saffron camp. BJP didn’t become successful in several places,” further added the TMC Rajya Sabha Spokesperson.

Claiming that the BJP uses its central agencies like CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) to threaten the opposition parties, Ray mentioned that it is ‘unfortunate’ that sometimes some MLAs and leaders from opposition ‘succumb’ in front of the saffron camp.

“We have heard that a special flight has been ordered to lift the miffed MLAs from Maharashtra to Surat and then Guwahati. The cost of the flight is almost one crore and now everyone can understand the amount they are spending to topple the electoral mandate,” added Ray.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP also mentioned that by the slogan ‘double engine government’ BJP had made it clear that they only want one party to rule the country.

On June 23, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the BJP-led central government and said that the federal structure of this country is being demolished by the BJP.

“In the upcoming presidential elections, the BJP is falling short in terms of votes. Hence, they are picking and choosing which government to topple, so that they can get the votes needed to elect their nominee for the post of President. They are trying to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical manner. They are using money power to buy MLAs,” Mamata mentioned.