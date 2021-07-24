FPJ Exclusive | BJP's Dubrajpur MLA Anup Saha talks about his journey as youth leader in West Bengal, post-poll violence, and more

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dubrajpur MLA and National Vice President of BJP youth wing Anup Saha, who had contested the election for the first time, in a candid talk with The Free Press Journal's Aritra Singha said that he will shoulder both the duties given to him.

From Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to BJP to MLA and then additional charge of National Vice President of the BJP youth wing. How do you see this journey?

The journey is huge and this was my first election and by people’s blessings I have won and become the MLA. BJP always supports the youths and gives them a chance to work for people.

I initially didn’t know that I was being selected to become the national vice president of the youth wing. But now I will shoulder both the responsibility and will do justice to both the posts. I will serve the people and will stay at Dubrajpur always. The people here have trusted me.

Do you think that the Cabinet Reshuffle is in keeping with TMC's youth face Abhishek Banerjee and the Left Front’s urge to bring forward the youth?

The youths are the future of the country and it goes without saying but as I have earlier mentioned that BJP always prioritizes the youths. Akhil Bharatiya team has been announced for the youth wing. Other wings will be announced soon. Unlike the Left Front, BJP will not mislead the youth of the country and through the young cadres and leaders, we will reach out to people on various schemes and work done by the Modi government.

What is the first work that you have done as an MLA?

The first thing I did was to bring more doctors in Dubrajpur so that no one dies without treatment especially amid the pandemic.

Is there post-poll violence in Dubrajpur?

There are still several displaced BJP cadres from Dubrajpur. Dubrajpur block A and B is still witnessing widespread violence after May 2. We have informed the police and District Magistrates but to no avail and even the farmers are not allowed to sow or cut their crops. But the silver lining is that the BJP cadres are still firmly standing united with BJP despite hardships.

Will more ABVP activists be seen in BJP in near future or will BJP use ABVP to campaign?

It is the student wing of the party and they campaign separately. But if any activists wants to join BJP it will be their call but BJP doesn’t have any such plans of utilizing them directly.