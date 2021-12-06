e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:38 PM IST

FPJ Ed| Private bill In parliament that gives states choice to opt out of NEET

The Medical Education Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 also seeks to amend Section 10-D of the D of the Dentists Act, 1948 to grant exemption to States opting out of Uniform Entrance Examination.
FPJ Web Desk
DMK Member in Rajya Sabha P.Wilson introduced a Private Member's Bill in Parliament on Friday that can give the states the choice to opt-out of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into medical courses reported Live Law.

The Medical Education Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 also seeks to amend Section 10-D of the D of the Dentists Act, 1948 to grant exemption to States opting out of the Uniform Entrance Examination.

The Bill also claimed that NEET has given CBSE schools an upper hand and also greatly disadvantaged students from economically weaker sections in society.

In September, the Tamil Nadu Assembly also passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill to opt out of the medical admissions based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for students in the state.

For the uninitiated, the issue over the NEET exam in the state is not a new one. Right from the time, it was introduced, the NEET exams have been opposed in the state of Tamil Nadu. Before the introduction of NEET by the centre, for the admissions to the medical courses, board score was considered.

The Tamil Nadu government claims that NEET being a centralised exam and conducted only on a single-day exam puts an enormous amount of pressure on students.

While engineering candidates have both state and central level exams, medical students have only a single entrance for centre and state level college admissions.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:38 PM IST
