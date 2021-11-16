FPJ-Ed: IIM Indore's new campus inaugurated in Mumbai

New campus of Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) was inaugurated in Mumbai, today. It is located at Hiranandani Knowledge Park, Powai.

It was inaugurated by Prof. Himanshu Rai, the Director of IIM Indore. "Moving to a new campus in Mumbai – a city of dreams gives us confidence, but we are full of gratefulness, for we are capable to contribute to creating a better world," Prof. Rai said.

"We have also expanded overseas to Dubai, UAE, offering numerous short and long-term executive programmes in business administration, strategic financial management, strategic marketing management and supply chain management, with our educational partners", he added.

The flagship Post Graduate Programme for Executives in Mumbai – PGPMX and various executive programmes and Management Development Programmes will be conducted on this campus.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 06:47 PM IST