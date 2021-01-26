FPJ Archives: How we covered India's first Republic Day

On January 26, 1950, the newly formed Constitution of India came into effect. Adopted by the Constituent Assembly some time earlier, on 26 November 1949, it was hailed as the beginning of a new era. And as the country left some of the final vestiges of the British reign behind, the Free Press Journal had a front row seat to history.

The front page of the publication did not say much beyond the name of the publication and the date. Instead of text, the newly adopted State Emblem of India was featured with a sketch of an Individual standing atop the country on a globe with the national flag in his hands.