Four SRPF jawans recover from COVID-19 in Jalna

Four SRPF jawans, who had tested coronavirus positive earlier this month and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna, have recovered from the infection, an official said on Thursday.

With this, the number of persons who have recovered from the infection in Jalna district has gone up to six, the official said.

"The four State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans, who had returned to Jalna from Malegaon in Nashik district, a COVID-19 hotspot, had tested coronavirus positive on May 2," district civil surgeon Madhukar Rathod said.

"They were discharged on Thursday and given a farewell by the medical staff. The jawans expressed their gratitude towards the doctors and nurses," he said.

The district has so far reported 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 11 are active, Rathod said.