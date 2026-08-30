NHIDCL Kidnapping Plot Busted In Meghalaya: 4 Armed Suspects Killed In Early-Morning Gunfight |

Williamnagar: A major ransom-kidnapping plot targeting officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) was foiled in the early hours of Sunday, August 30, 2026, when a joint police force neutralized four heavily armed miscreants in East Garo Hills.

​The incident unfolded at approximately 4:00 AM along the Dagal-Songsak road near Songsak Reserve. Acting on credible source intelligence that an armed criminal syndicate was moving toward Songsak to abduct NHIDCL personnel for ransom, a specialized task force—comprising the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), East Garo Hills District Police, and personnel from Songsak Police Station—established an interception checkpoint.

​When security forces signaled an approaching Bolero vehicle (registration AS-01-FD-2889) to pull over for inspection, the occupants opened fire on the officers, inflicting bullet damage on a police vehicle. The joint team immediately returned fire in self-defense, triggering a brief but intense gunfight.

​Once the firing ceased, officers checked the vehicle and discovered four occupants suffering from severe gunshot wounds. They were rushed to Songsak PHC for emergency medical treatment and later referred to Williamnagar Civil Hospital, where attending medical officers pronounced all four dead on arrival.

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​The deceased have been identified as Allason Marak, a resident of Mendima in North Garo Hills; Sustom Rabha of Goalpara, Assam; Kalam Ali of Goalpara, Assam; and Bobidul Islam, also of Goalpara, Assam.

​All four individuals carried significant criminal records. Allason Marak was reportedly a key suspect in the recent Damra firing incident that resulted in the death of a businessperson. Sustom Rabha had extensive criminal cases registered against him across Assam and Meghalaya—including under Dudhnoi, Mendipathar, and Dadenggre Police Stations—for robbery, abduction, kidnapping, and Arms Act violations. Kalam Ali was linked to a case registered at Krishnai Police Station involving charges of abduction, extortion, assault, and wrongful restraint.

​From the scene of the encounter, law enforcement seized two factory-made pistols along with live and spent rounds of ammunition used to target the police team. Investigators noted that one pistol bore the marking "Beretta," while the second firearm had illegible markings.

​Superintendent of Police Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao, IPS, confirmed that formal legal proceedings and further investigation are underway, with all recovered physical evidence being closely examined.

The SP also appealed to the public to refrain from circulating unverified rumors, assuring that Meghalaya Police remains committed to protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining safety throughout the district.