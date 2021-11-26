Four members of Dalit family killed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches to meet kin of victims

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, four members of a Dalit family were butchered to death by their influential neighbours.

On Friday, Congress general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi reached Prayagraj to meet the family of victims. During the meeting with Priyanka, the family members of the deceased informed that despite repeated requests the local police did not provide them security.

It may be mentioned that four members of a Dalit family in Soran area of Prayagraj were beaten to death early this week. Among those three were the daughters of the family and one was the head of the family. The police has been saying it to be a case of suicide while the victim’s family have been terming it to be murder. The family members of Phoolchandra Pasi, who was beaten to death, told Priyanka that feudal elements in the neighborhood had a tiff with him over few petty issues and were threatening since long. The victims had even lodged a complaint with the local police but to no avail. According to them, the police instead of providing security to them, sheltered the goons who ultimately took the lives of the four members in the family.

After talking to the family of the deceased, Priyanka Gandhi said that the government in UP has no concern with the lives of Dalits, poor and deprived. There is no rule of law in the state and Dalit lives do not matter for Yogi government. She said that on the Constitution day, Congress and she herself is pledging to fight for the rights of these people as well as other deprived. Priyanka Gandhi asked the party leaders in Prayagraj to take up the matter seriously and provide all kinds of legal help to the family. Besides, she said that Congress would fight for the justice of the family of the deceased.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 08:46 PM IST