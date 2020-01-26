Four grenade explosions rock Assam on Republic Day

On Sunday morning while country celebrated Republic Day, powerful grenade explosions rocked Assam. According to PTI, four grenade explosions took place, three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant told news agency ANI, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this."