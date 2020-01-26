Four grenade explosions rock Assam on Republic Day

On Sunday morning while country celebrated Republic Day, powerful grenade explosions rocked Assam. According to PTI, four grenade explosions took place, three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts.
Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant told news agency ANI, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this."
In Dibrugarh district, an explosion took place at Graham Bazar and another beside a gurudwara on A T Road, both under Dibrugarh police station. Another explosion rocked the oil town of Duliajan whose details are still awaited. Another explosion rocked Teok Ghat under Sonari police station of Charaideo district, police officials told PTI.
