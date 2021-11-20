e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:35 PM IST

Former working president of Goa Forward Party joins Trinamool Congress ahead of assembly polls

FPJ Web Desk
Kiran Kandolkar, former working president of Goa Forward Party (GFP) along with several GFP office-bearers and local body leaders on Satuday joined TMC in the presence of the party's national vice president Luizinho Faleiro and party's incharge of the state, Mahua Moitra.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:34 PM IST
