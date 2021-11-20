Former working president of Goa Forward Party joins Trinamool Congress ahead of assembly polls

Kiran Kandolkar, former working president of Goa Forward Party (GFP) along with several GFP office-bearers and local body leaders on Satuday joined TMC in the presence of the party's national vice president Luizinho Faleiro and party's incharge of the state, Mahua Moitra.

Panaji:

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:34 PM IST