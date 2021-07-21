Former UP CM Kalyan Singh put on life support; health condition 'critical'

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's health condition has now become critical. The 89-year-old, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. His condition has deteriorated this week, with Tuesday's update indicating that he was "not stable".

"Former CM Kalyan Singh's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since yesterday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," news agency ANI quoted the hospital as saying.

"The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his (Singh's) health," the hospital had said earlier.