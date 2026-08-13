Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested In Odisha Over RG Kar Doctor’s Hurried Cremation

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh was arrested in Odisha on Thursday in connection with allegations surrounding the hurried cremation of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital two years ago, police said.

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Adhikari raises cremation questions

The arrest follows a directive issued two days earlier by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the doctor’s cremation. Adhikari was speaking at an event held to mark the second death anniversary of the victim.

He had called for a separate police investigation into the cremation, apart from the court-monitored probe being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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Concerns over cremation process

Adhikari questioned why the cremation was allegedly carried out in haste and raised concerns over claims that the cremation fee had been waived. He also pointed to the absence of signatures of the victim’s family members on documents related to the cremation.

On August 8, Adhikari said the alleged roles of Ghosh, Dey and Mukherjee in the cremation needed to be examined. He said he had directed the registration of a separate case and asked the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to take appropriate action.

Arrest comes two years later

The arrest comes nearly two years after the junior doctor was found dead at the RG Kar hospital in August 2024, triggering widespread protests across West Bengal and the country.