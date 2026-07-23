Former TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Marshalled Out, Suspended From West Bengal Assembly After Protest Over Speaking Rights | Video | X

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faction Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh marshalled out from the Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly creating chaos inside the House.

The commotion began when Akhruzzaman rose to participate in the debate and Kunal Ghosh went to question Akhruzzaman and was stopping him from participating in the debate.

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As the chaos continued Speaker Rathindra Bose directed assembly marshals to remove Ghosh from the House.

According to Ghosh, his name was initially there in the list and he was about to participate in the debate but his name was struck off for which he had protested inside the House.

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Ghosh was later also suspended for the day’s proceedings.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also slammed the incident.

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Meanwhile, Adhikari also slammed TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee inside the House.

“Abhishek Banerjee will lose from Diamond Harbour. Instead of giving tall statements he should contest in the elections. Mamata Banerjee lost in her own ward against me. I will not leave and will bring out the corruption of the TMC,” added the Chief Minister.