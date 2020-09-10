Former SC judge Markandey Katju bats for Nirav Modi in UK court

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju will depose as a witness in a UK court against the extradition of fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi, reported Live Law.

Justice Markandey Katju told Live Law he will testify in the court proceedings before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow via video conferencing. He further said that he will not speak before the court anything on the merits of the criminal case against Nirav Modi. Katju has already submitted his written statement.

A UK Court is currently holding a trial on the Indian government’s plea seeking the extradition of the diamond merchant.

Justice Markandey Katju said that he will oppose the Indian government's plea for extradition, as Nirav Modi is unlikely to get a free and fair trial in India. He added that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in one of his press conferences, has already labelled Nirav Modi as a criminal. Katju alleged that the Indian judiciary is being subservient to the Narendra Modi government.