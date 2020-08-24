Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy set to comeback in WB active politics

Former Governor of Tripura, Meghalaya and Arunchal Pradesh, Tathagata Roy is ready to make a comeback in active politics.

Roy, met BJP National spokesperson Kailash Vijaywargiya on Monday to discuss his plans to foray into the BJP circuit in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

From Governor to making a comeback in active politics, Roy is confident he can play a significant role in shaping the saffron party’s journey in Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s turf.

Roy landed from Shillong at Kolkata airport on Sunday amidst a huge crowd welcoming him.

On Saturday, the former Meghalaya Governor tweeted, “Spoke to Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijaywargiya&Shiv Prakash today. Told them of arriving tomorrow at 4:00pm, will be seeing them I 3/ 4 days to rejoin BJP. They all welcomed me but warned me of the Covid situation in Kolkata and asked me to take care. I am grateful.”