Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy set to comeback in WB active politics

Former Governor of Tripura, Meghalaya and Arunchal Pradesh, Tathagata Roy is ready to make a comeback in active politics.
Roy, met BJP National spokesperson Kailash Vijaywargiya on Monday to discuss his plans to foray into the BJP circuit in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.
From Governor to making a comeback in active politics, Roy is confident he can play a significant role in shaping the saffron party’s journey in Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s turf.
Roy landed from Shillong at Kolkata airport on Sunday amidst a huge crowd welcoming him.
On Saturday, the former Meghalaya Governor tweeted, “Spoke to Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijaywargiya&Shiv Prakash today. Told them of arriving tomorrow at 4:00pm, will be seeing them I 3/ 4 days to rejoin BJP. They all welcomed me but warned me of the Covid situation in Kolkata and asked me to take care. I am grateful.”
On Monday after meeting Kailash Vijaywargiya Roy said, “Nothing has been decided as of now, I will speak to the President (BJP state President Dilip Ghosh). After that, as a rule, I have to give a missed call to the registered number to join BJP. The problem now is amidst corona, there is not much I can do, however I will continue with my virtual meetings.”
However, things are not that easy for Roy, as he will have to follow the protocol and give a missed call on the registered number of the BJP as part of a formal request to join the BJP.
Roy has been a BJP leader before he sat on the Governor’s seat in the three North-Eastern states.
Roy who was the BJP President from 2002 to 2006 and a member of the party’s national executive from 2002 to 2015 is known to be an RSS loyalist. But things have not been rosy between the current BJP state President Dilip Ghosh and Roy, with the latter taking jibes at the former for making illogical public remarks.
How will things play out once Roy is officially back in the BJP and what role will he play in the politics on ground in West Bengal, will be the next big question.
