Former Karnataka minister and senior JDS leader Amarnath Shetty passes away at 80

On Monday, former state minister and senior JD(S) leader Amarnath Shetty passed away at a hospital in Mangaluru. He was 80.

According to reports, Shetty was unwell for sometime and was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago. He joined politics in 1965 and went on to become the president of Paladka Gran Panchayat. In 1983, he was elected as an MLA from Moodbidri constituency and was re-elected again in the same constituency in 1987 and 1994. Shetty was Tourism and Labour Minister during the JDS regime.