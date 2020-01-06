Former Karnataka Governor TN Chaturvedi passes away, VP Venkaiah Naidu condoles demise

On late Sunday night, former Karnataka Governor Triloki Nath Chaturvedi died at the age of 90. According to ourbitcoinnews.com, he was admitted to Kailash Hospital in Sector-27 of Noida, due to sudden chest pain. He died at the hospital where is was being treated.

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu condoled Triloki Nath Chaturvedi's demise. "In his public and administrative life, as a CAG, Governor and MP he served the country faithfully," the Vice President of India tweeted in Hindi.