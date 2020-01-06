Former Karnataka Governor TN Chaturvedi passes away, VP Venkaiah Naidu condoles demise

On late Sunday night, former Karnataka Governor Triloki Nath Chaturvedi died at the age of 90. According to ourbitcoinnews.com, he was admitted to Kailash Hospital in Sector-27 of Noida, due to sudden chest pain. He died at the hospital where is was being treated.
Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu condoled Triloki Nath Chaturvedi's demise. "In his public and administrative life, as a CAG, Governor and MP he served the country faithfully," the Vice President of India tweeted in Hindi.
Even former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde condoled Chaturvedi's demise. "Humble tributes to our ex-Governor of Karnataka TN Chaturvedi who passed away last evening. He was an outstanding bureaucrat who was CAG in the 90's before becoming the Governor of our state. May his soul attain Sadgati.Om Shanti Shanti Shamti!" Hegde tweeted.
Triloki Nath Chaturvedi, was an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and was the Governor of Karnataka from 2002–2007.
After retirement from IAS, Chaturvedi held the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India from 1984 to 1989. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1991. He became Governor of Karnataka on 21 August 2002. He was also the Governor of Kerala from 25 February 2004, following the death of Sikander Bakht, until June 2004, when he was replaced by a newly appointed governor. Chaturvedi gained wide recognition for his role as Karnataka Governor. He was replaced as governor by Rameshwar Thakur on 21 August 2007.
