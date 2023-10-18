Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das Appointed Governor Of Odisha, Indrasena Reddy Becomes Governor Of Tripura

In an official announcement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has been appointed as the new Governor of Tripura, while Raghubar Das has been designated as the Governor of Odisha.

The statement further mentioned that President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her pleasure in announcing the appointments, which will become effective upon the dates when the appointees assume their respective positions.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is an Indian politician hailing from Telangana. He holds the position of a national secretary within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and he previously served as the president of the party's United State unit. Notably, Indrasena Reddy has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) three times. His initial election was in 1983 when he was just 33 years old. He subsequently secured another MLA position in 1985, representing Malakpet in Hyderabad, and was reelected once more in 1999.

Raghubar Das

Born on May 3, 1955, Raghubar Das is an Indian politician who held the position of the sixth Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He assumed office as the 6th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 28, 2014. He is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has previously as the president of Jharkhand BJP on two separate occasions. Presently, he holds the role of National Vice President within the BJP.

