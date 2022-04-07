Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh, his daughter joins AAP: Here's all you need to know about the founder of Haryana Democratic Front

Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh, who had previously been a minister in the state, and his daughter Chitra joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Who is Nirmal Singh?

He had founded Haryana Democratic Front. Singh was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government.

Singh is a four-time MLA. He had won the Naggal Assembly constituency in 1982, 1991, 1996 and 2005.

Notably, following the huge victory of the AAP in the Assembly elections in Punjab recently, there has been a flurry of leaders joining the party.

AAP looking to expand in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh

The AAP is looking to expand in states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the national capital in the presence of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls, winning 92 seats, and pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:46 PM IST