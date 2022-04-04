Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who was with TMC for a brief period, joins AAP

In a boost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana, former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Monday.

Tanwar, former MP from Sirsa in Haryana, had quit the Congress in 2019.

He was president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) and also served as the president of the Indian Youth Congress and the party's students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

After Mamata Banerjee swept the West Bengal Assembly elections,Tanwar had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November 2021.

Before joining the TMC, Tanwar had also launched a new political party 'Apna Bharat Morcha' in February 2021.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Tanwar today said the work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has inspired him to join the AAP. "I will try my best to live up to the confidence of the party leadership by continuing to raise the voice of the people," he wrote in Hindi.

Welcoming Tanwar into the party, Kejriwal wrote, "Your political experience from student politics to Parliament will certainly prove to be of great help to the party organization in Haryana and across the country."

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:01 PM IST