Former Finance Minister Chidambaram’s bail plea rejected in INX Media case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case. On January 25, the Delhi High Court had reserved its order on Chidambaram's bail plea in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

On March 11, the High Court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file additional documents on record to support its case against Chidambaram in the case.

The investigating agencies had opposed Chidambaram's bail plea, saying that custodial interrogation of the former Finance Minister was necessary as he was evasive and had given false information during his questioning.

Chidambaram is on interim protection from arrest granted by the Delhi High Court. The ED and the CBI are probing how his son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. His chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman was also arrested and released on bail later.