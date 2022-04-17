Former Congress leader CM Ibrahim takes charge of JD(S) state party president in presence of HD Devegowda , HD Kumaraswamy

Former Congress leader CM Ibrahim joined JD(S) and took charge as state party president today in presence of senior leaders HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru, reported ANI.

Ater joining JD(S) and taking a charge as a party state president, CM Ibrahim said, JD(S) is the oldest party and they have 5-10 workers in each village dedicated, whom they only have to consolidate.

CM Ibrahim added, 'Next time JD(S) will form the government and HD Kumaraswamy will become the CM here. The people of Karnataka treat me as their own son.'

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 05:53 PM IST