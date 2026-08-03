 Former CM Siddaramaiah Skips Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Amid Congress Rift
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Former CM Siddaramaiah Skips Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Amid Congress Rift

Ex-CM Siddaramaiah skipped the swearing-in ceremony for Karnataka’s expanded cabinet on Monday amid growing discontent within the Congress over ministerial selections. As per reports, he was unhappy with the exclusion of Kuruba leader Gayathri Shante Gowda. His absence came as several leaders expressed disappointment over being denied cabinet berths, deepening tensions within the party.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Former CM Siddaramaiah Skips Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Amid Congress Rift
Former CM Siddaramaiah Skips Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Amid Congress Rift | X @IamMGoudar & File Pic

The political tensions surrounding Karnataka’s cabinet expansion escalated on Monday after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah skipped the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan, where Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inducted the new ministers into his council.

Siddaramaiah’s absence from the high-profile event came amid mounting discontent within the Congress over the final list of ministers. As per reports, he was unhappy with the last-minute exclusion of Gayathri Shante Gowda, a prominent Kuruba leader, from the cabinet.

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Governor Gehlot, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara were present on the dais as the newly inducted ministers, including Ajay Singh, took oath.

Siddaramaiah’s absence comes at a time when the Congress is facing growing dissatisfaction over the cabinet expansion, with resignations, closed-door meetings and public expressions of disappointment from leaders who were denied ministerial berths.

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