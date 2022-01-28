Former CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya found hanging at Bengaluru apartment

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru. Postmortem is going on at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital: Office of BS Yediyurappa

Soundarya was in her early 30s and served as a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. According to police officials, she was living with her husband whom she married two years ago, a fellow doctor, and a six-month-old child at an upscale apartment near Mount Carmel College.

Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s eldest daughter Padma. The news has shocked his family and the state BJP. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai quickly made it to the hospital with his cabinet colleagues to console the unfortunate incident.

So far, there is no confirmation on a death note left behind her.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:35 PM IST