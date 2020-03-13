Former CEC SY Quraishi 'sincerely apologises' for RTing a tweet wishing for PM Modi to get coronavirus

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi landed in trouble on Twitter on Friday after he retweeted a tweet from a user hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would get coronavirus.

In the retweet that has since been undone by Quraishi, a tweet shared by one Zedsdeb (@DeadZedb) that said, "Dua ki darkhwast hai'. @DeadZedb had also retweeted a fake story that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had contracted coronavirus. In reality, it was Bolsonoro's press secretary that had contracted the disease. PM Modi had met Bolsonoro recently, promoting @DeadZedb to make the comment. That tweet was then retweeted by Quraishi.