Former BJP spokesperson who called Gandhi 'Father of Pakistan' is now an IIMC professor

A few days ago, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication appointed a new professor. Anil Kumar Saumitra who has joined the premier media and communication institute had reportedly been selected from over 60 people who had been interviewed, and appointed on October 26. According to an Indian Express report, the IIMC had offered him a position, beginning with a two year probationary period.

This is however not the first time Saumitra has made headlines over the last couple of years. A BJP leader and party spokesperson from Madhya Pradesh, he had been suspended in 2019. This came after Saumitra, in a Facebook post, referred to Mahatma Gandhi as the "father of Pakistan".

"Pakistan was born with the blessings of Bapu, therefore, Mahatma Gandhi can be called the father of Pakistan and not of India," he had written on a Facebook post on May 16, 2019. The BJP acted swiftly, suspending him from primary membership of the party within a day, and asking him to reply within a week.