 Former Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP at Vajpayee Bhawan, along with several Congress leaders. Borah said he resigned seeking introspection within the Congress but felt hurt by its response. BJP leaders, including Himanta Biswa Sarma and Dilip Saikia, said his induction would strengthen the party ahead of Assembly polls.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
In a significant political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. He was inducted into the party at the state BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Saikia.

Several other Congress leaders, including Sanju Bora, Rajesh Kumar Joshi, Kangkan Das and Gagan Chandra Bora, along with more than a dozen party workers, also switched allegiance to the BJP.

Borah had submitted his resignation from the Congress on February 16. Although the party’s central leadership did not accept it and senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, reached out to him, Borah maintained his decision. A day after seeking time to reconsider, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited his residence and announced Borah’s likely induction into the BJP.

After formally joining the ruling party, Borah said he had resigned from the Congress hoping for introspection and corrective measures within the organisation, but felt disappointed. He stated that his sentiments, as well as those of the Assamese community, were hurt. Having served the Congress for over three decades, he said the decision was not easy.

Welcoming him, Sarma and Saikia said Borah’s experience would strengthen the BJP, especially with Assembly elections approaching in March-April.

