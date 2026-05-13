Former Army Chief MM Naravane Backs Dialogue With Pakistan, Says India Believes In Peace But Will Use Force If Needed |

Former Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday underlined the importance of maintaining communication and people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan, saying ordinary citizens on both sides share similar everyday concerns and aspirations.

Speaking to the media while reacting to RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent remarks advocating that channels of dialogue with Pakistan should remain open, Naravane said improving connections between citizens can help create better understanding between the two nations.

VIDEO | Mumbai: On RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale advocating window of dialogue with Pakistan to be kept open, Former Army chief Gen MM Naravane (@ManojNaravane) says, “One important point is that people-to-people connections and contacts are extremely important. Ordinary people… pic.twitter.com/3pMmvynm43 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026

He noted that common people are largely disconnected from political tensions and are more concerned about basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter and livelihood.

‘People To People Contact Is Important’

Naravane said interactions between citizens through Track II diplomacy, cultural exchanges and sporting events can play a meaningful role in easing tensions and building trust.

According to him, friendship between ordinary people naturally contributes towards improving relations between countries over time.

“People to people connection and people-to-people contact are very important. Common people live on both sides of the border and face similar problems in daily life. When friendship develops between people of two countries, it helps improve relations as well,” he said.

The former Army chief added that opportunities for interaction should continue through various non political platforms so that citizens from both nations can understand each other better.

Peace First, But India Will Not Hesitate To Respond

At the same time, Naravane asserted that India has consistently believed in resolving disputes through dialogue and discussion.

However, he clarified that maintaining peace does not mean compromising on national security or military preparedness.

“India is a country that speaks the language of peace. But if the need arises, we will not hesitate to use our strength and capabilities as well,” he said.

His remarks reflected a balanced approach, advocating diplomacy and dialogue while reaffirming India’s readiness to respond firmly whenever required.