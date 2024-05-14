Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Terms PM Modi's Nomination From Varanasi 'Historical'; Says 'Country Needs Him...'

Varanasi: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday termed the filing of the nomination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi "historical" and said that the country needs PM Modi.

"It is a historical occasion. It is a holy place. PM Modi is going to become Prime Minister for the third time. He has done extremely well in the last 10 years. The country needs him. India is going to play a major role globally," Naidu told ANI.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu says "It is a historical occasion. It is a holy place. PM Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time. He has done extremely well in the last 10 years. The country needs… pic.twitter.com/0aDEUa6DYi — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

Praising the Prime Minister, Naidu said that PM Modi brought stability and sustainability in the country for the last 10 years.

"We are very happy to be associated with it. He brought stability and sustainability in the country for the last 10 years and now he is planning for Viksit Bharat 2047, he said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On PM Modi's nomination filing from Varanasi, former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu says "It is a historic day, historic place. We are very happy to be associated with it. He brought stability and sustainability in the country for the… pic.twitter.com/4ERn0qDvdL — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

He further asserted that the NDA is going to get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"NDA will cross 400 seats. We are very confident. It is clear that the NDA is 100 per cent sweeping (in Andhra Pradesh)," he added.

N Chandrababu Naidu On Demise Of Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Asked about the demise of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, he expressed his condolences.

"We express our condolences; it is a sad incident," he said.

Leaders from the NDA, including former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, have arrived at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to participate in an alliance meeting.

PM Modi At Dashashwamedh Ghat

Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi before filling his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh.

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) offers prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat, #Varanasi, ahead of filing his Lok Sabha election nomination from the constituency.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/nfUlyeMbT6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and NDA leaders arrived at the DM office in Varanasi, ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing for Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, a supporter of PM Modi from Bihar's Begusarai, in Varanasi appealed to vote for the Prime Minister.

"He is the messiah of the poor. All his works have been for the poor. I appeal to all to vote for him," he said.

Today also marks the auspicious day of Ganga Saptami and PM Modi participated in prayers and performed the Ganga Aarti at the Ghat.

Read Also 12 CMs To Attend PM Modi's Nomination In Varanasi Today

Nomination Of PM Modi

PM Modi, the sitting MP, and BJP's candidate, will file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 general elections, from where he has secured wins with large margins for the past two consecutive terms. PM Modi will then offer prayers at Kal Bhairav Temple before filing his nomination. PM Modi is seeking a third term and hoping for a record margin.

Polling In Varanasi

Varanasi goes in for polling on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections.

Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in the Lok Sabha contest.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6%. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.