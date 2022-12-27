Formation of Indian National Congress: The GOP is now 137 years old

Representative Image | File Photo

The Indian National Congress (INC), or commonly called as the Congress, is one of the largest political parties in India, and currently the main opposition party at the national level. The Congress was instrumental in the Indian independence movement and the development of modern India. It was founded on this day in 1885 by a group of educated Indians who were inspired by the ideals of nationalism and democracy. The founders of the Congress included Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Dinshaw Wacha.

Started in 1885, Congress demanded representation for Indians

The Congress was formed as a platform for Indian nationalists to voice their demands for greater political representation and more rights for Indians. The party, during the Independence struggle, upheld the principle of non-violence and focused on constitutional means of seeking reform.

The Congress held its first session in Bombay (now Mumbai) on December 28, 1885, with 72 delegates in attendance. The party initially focused on issues such as improving the lives of peasants and workers, promoting education and social reform, and seeking greater political representation for Indians.

Congress democratised dissent against the British

As the Congress grew in size and influence, it became an important force in Indian politics. It held annual sessions, which were attended by thousands of delegates from all over the country. These sessions were used to discuss and formulate the party's policies and to elect its leaders.

The Congress played a key role in the Indian independence movement, leading boycotts and campaigns against British rule. It was also involved in negotiations with the British government for greater autonomy and eventual independence.

Party led by Gandhi, Nehru and Patel

The Congress was led by a number of notable figures, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel. These leaders helped to guide the party and the independence movement towards its ultimate goal of independence from British rule.

The Congress was instrumental in achieving India's independence in 1947 and has continued to play a central role in the country's political landscape. Today, the Indian National Congress is one of the oldest and largest political parties in India.