'Forgot to do homework': TMC slams Amit Shah over his comments on border issue

Kolkata: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that state cooperation is needed to strengthen the borders along with Border Security Force (BSF), Trinamool Congress on Friday took to Twitter and said, “Mr. Home Minister FORGOT TO DO HIS HOMEWORK! Who is responsible for border issues, Mr @AmitShah? Who is peddling lies in #Bengal? WHO IS THE BIGGEST SORE LOSER?”

TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “Mr. @AmitShah, ENOUGH OF YOUR DECEPTION! Take your divisive politics out of our holy land because in case you still didn't realize, BENGAL STANDS UNITED.”

It can be noted that on May 5 addressing a gathering at BSF camp at Hingalganj, Shah said state cooperation is needed for BSF in order to keep the country and borders safe.

“BSF works day and night to secure the borders. The cooperation of the state police is needed to ensure good work,” said Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also claimed that the country is safe due to the active role played by BSF.

“In Sunderbans, BSF protects the country by staying alert even in between the rivers. BSF protects the country from infiltrators and smugglers. BSF even played a crucial role during the Bangladesh war,” mentioned Shah.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that even after poll debacle the BJP didn’t learn any lesson and also that more than Home Minister, Shah was speaking like a BJP leader.

TMC Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan said, “Hello Mr. @AmitShah! How does it feel to back in the state that OUTRIGHTLY REJECTED you and your politics of hate and violence?”

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:54 PM IST