Forget imaginary conversations with Modi, Trump didn't even know India-China share a border

A Trump aide told the two journalists that Modi probably left that meeting and said, “This is not a serious man. I cannot count on this man as a partner.”

The authors further state the aide said “Indians took a step back in their diplomatic relations with the United States”.

This isn’t the only conversation the book highlights. The book has several such incidents which show Trump’s lack of geographical knowledge.

Earlier, Donald Trump said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is not in a "good mood" over the "big conflict" between India and China. And, hours later, refuting Trump's claim, Indian government said there have been no recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump over Ladakh and China issue.

Government sources told ANI, "There has been no recent contact between PM Modi and US President Trump. Last conversation between them was on 4 April, 2020, on the subject of Hydroxychloroquine. Yesterday, the MEA had also made it clear that we're directly in touch with China through established mechanisms and diplomatic contact."

The rift between India and China has widened on several fronts in the last few years. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.