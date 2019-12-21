'Foreign minister shouldn't be pressurised to meet politicians': Sources on Jayapal meet

New Delhi: The US House of Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) insisted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to hold a unilateral meet with the Indian origin lawmaker Pramila Jayapal who is a non-member of the committee but the meeting was turned down by New Delhi, sources said.

Jaishankar was in Washington DC and met leaders of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees. Sources said, while the meeting with the Senate Foreign Relation Committee members, took place "as envisaged in a very open conversation," the HFAC invited others "without seeking consent" of New Delhi.

"A distorted narrative is being put out by some about EAM's meeting with the US Congress. The External Affairs Minister asked to meet the leadership of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees. The Senate meeting took place as envisaged with a very open conversation. Some members of the HFAC also met the minister and discussed issues. But the HFAC invited others without even seeking consent. That is at the heart of the issue," they said.