For Modi, baki sab theek hai, taunts Congress

New Delhi: Playing up hashtag #BakiSabTheekHai (Rest all is fine) on Howdy Modi event in the United States on Sunday, the Congress on Monday tweeted that "Hate is spreading through our country & innocent people are suffering for it, but according to PM Modi "everything is fine."

It noted that "over 150 hate crimes in first 116 days of BJP 2.0" but for Modi it's all fine. "No need to worry India, it's only our economy that is crashing, our jobs that are evaporating & our savings that are being looted but "Baaki sab theek hai," the Congress said in another tweet. What doesn't matter to Modi is: "GDP at 5%, a six year low, automobile sector at a 19 year low and unemployment at 45 year high."

On Prime Minister using his "Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar" poll campaign punchline for his friend "Donald Trump as "Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar," the Congress reminded him that he was not the "star campaigner" in the US, accusing him of violating India's foreign policy by interfering in another country's election. In a series of tweets, its senior leader Anand Sharma said Modi's endorsement was a "singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India."

"Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India," Sharma said. "Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies," he added. "Reminding you that you are in the USA as our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections," he said.

Donald Trump had joined the Prime Minister at the mega event in Houston, Texas as a “special gesture” to underscore the bond between the United States and India. The Prime Minister had welcomed Trump, and the two leaders had embraced each other before walking together towards the stage for Sunday's event. It was the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together. Modi also took the bonhomie with Donald Trump further after the 'Howdy, Modi!' event with tweets, underscoring the US president's "respect towards India and the Indian diaspora."

“Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies,” Congress' senior spokesperson added. “Reminding you that you are in the USA as our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections,” he said.

Donald Trump had joined the Prime Minister at the mega event in Houston, Texas as a “special gesture” to underscore the bond between the United States and India. The Prime Minister had welcomed Trump, and the two leaders had embraced each other before walking together towards the stage for Sunday's event. It was the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together. Modi also took the bonhomie with Donald Trump further after the Howdy, Modi!' event with tweets, underscoring the US president's 'respect towards India and the Indian diaspora'.

“Reminding you that you are in the USA as our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections,” he said. Donald Trump had joined the Prime Minister at the mega event in Houston, Texas as a “special gesture” to underscore the bond between the United States and India.

The Prime Minister had welcomed Trump, and the two leaders had embraced each other before walking together towards the stage for Sunday's event. It was the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together. Modi also took the bonhomie with Donald Trump further after the Howdy, Modi!' event with tweets, underscoring the US president's 'respect towards India and the Indian diaspora'.

His tweet after the event: "Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties. Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community. Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora."