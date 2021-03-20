For expansion of temple complex, Ram Mandir Trust buys two more plots in Ayodhya for Rs 8 crore

Negotiations to buy these two plots were on with the owner for some time. The owner finally agreed to sell on the price offered by the Trust. Earlier, the Trust had bought a 7285 sq feet plot in Ram Kot area for Rs 1 crore.

The Trust General Secretary Champat Rai claimed that the Trust has already listed names of owners, including Muslims, having houses and properties adjoining the temple complex spread. The Trust members are in talks with them to seek their willingness to sell it to the Trust for expansion of the temple complex.

“The Trust will not force anyone to sell but buy lands only on mutual understanding and agreement. We are offering market rate of their properties or equal land at some other place after they agree to sell their properties for the expansion of the temple complex,” Rai clarified.

Meanwhile, the Trust members are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a 20 kg black stone from the Goddess Sita temple in Eliya village in Sri Lanka. It is believed that the Sita Mata temple in Eliya village is located at the same site where Ravana had kept the Goddess as hostage after kidnapping her.

The stone is likely to be handed over to the Trust by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda shortly. The precious black stone will be used in the construction of the temple.

Meanwhile, Lord Ram Lala’s three bank accounts continued to swell further after clearance of more cheques. A Trust member claimed that the amount tabulated so far in bank accounts have crossed RS 3,000-mark. “The final figure will be known by March end when all cheques are cleared and donation amounts deposited in the three bank accounts,” said a Trust member.