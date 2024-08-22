 'For At Least 2 Months..': Delhi HC Orders Man Who Called Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair A 'Jihadi' To Apologise On Social Media Platform X
India

The court ordered that the apology should be put up and reflect on Jagdish Singh's X (Twitter) handle. Also, the apology should at least be on Jagdish Singh's X handle for at least 2 months.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
File pic of Alt News cofounder Mohd Zubair | X

New Delhi, August 22: The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered a man named Jagdish Singh to issue an apology to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for calling the journalist a 'jihadi'. The court ordered that the apology should be put up and reflect on Jagdish Singh's X (Twitter) handle.

Also, the apology should at least be on Jagdish Singh's X handle for at least 2 months, ordered Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, reported legal news platform Bar and Bench.

What Had Jagdish Singh Said?

According to the report in Bar and Bench, Singh made a highly objectionable remark against fact-checker and AltNews' co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Singh in a comment had remarked, "Once a jihadi always a jihadi."

The Court in its order instructed the man to make sure that his apology post (tweet) refers to the objectionable and inappropriate comment.

Justice Bhambhani said that the apology tweet must have the wordings and read, "I regret making the above comment, which was not made with any malice or intention to hurt or offend Mohammed Zubair," as per the Bar and Bench report.

Court Examined Other Posts As Well

The report mentioned how Justice Bhambhani examined different posts made by Singh. He reportedly remarked that a person making such remarks should not be on social media.

The Court also directed Mohammed Zubair to abstain from retweeting the apology tweet posted by Singh.

However, Mohammed Zubair in a cryptic post on Thursday after the order, took to X and shared emoji's showing a fist, punch and a heart.

Mohammed Zubair also cannot cite the apology to initiate any civil or criminal proceedings against Singh, according to the report. Zubair in the year 2020 had filed a petition on which the court passed the order.

