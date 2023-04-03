Following cabin pressure drop, Etihad Airways flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru | Pixabay

Following a pressure drop in the aircraft's cabin, an Etihad Airways flight with more than 200 passengers made an emergency landing in Bengaluru Airport.

The flight was on its way to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru when the technical issue was discovered, and after a four-hour delay, it arrived safely in Abu Dhabi.

Aircraft performed a normal landing in Bangalore

"The aircraft performed a normal landing in Bangalore. The required technical inspections were completed, and the flight continued to Abu Dhabi, where it landed early this morning," Etihad Airways said.

On Sunday, Etihad Airways flight EY 237 from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi took off at 9:07 p.m. The captain noticed a drop in cabin pressure inside the aircraft--which was packed with passengers and about a dozen crew members--minutes after takeoff.

The pilots notified the KIA Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, and the flight was directed to return. The Etihad plane circled the Nandi Hills area before making an emergency landing just before 10 pm., with all passengers and crew onboard safe.