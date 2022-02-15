Special CBI court convicts RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Rs 139 cr fodder scam case

RJD president, Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted by special CBI judge, Sudhanshu Kumar Shashi, at Ranchi for his role in fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crores from Doranda treasury during his tenure as chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Lalu had been convicted in four earlier cases registered by CBI at Chaibasa, Deoghar and Dumka. He was first jailed following his conviction in September, 2013. There were 99 accused in the Doranda treasury case. CBI court acquitted 24 other accused.

Earlier in April last year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the RJD Supremo in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.

He had already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:20 PM IST