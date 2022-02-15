Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav is facing curse of poor, says BJP leader

Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday claimed that Lalu Prasad Yadav is facing the curse of the poor.

Reacting to the CBI special court order convicting the RJD president in yet another fodder scam case, Modi who was instrumental in filing a case in Patna High Court against Lalu, said, "Lalu has amassed wealth for his seven next generations".

Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, the leader of the opposition and Lalu's younger son alleged that his father was the victim of dirty politics and CBI acting as a wing of the BJP. He has been victimised because he championed the cause of the poor.

Tejaswi said that there are people like Neerav Modi, Lalit Modi, Vipul Choksi who are free even after committing frauds in India, but Lalu had been convicted, "there are 80 cases of frauds in Bihar in the last 15 years, but CBI is silent", Tejasvi Yadav said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:16 PM IST