'Focus on 2024 Lok Sabha election': BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar tells party MP Arjun Singh

Kolkata: At a time when BJP MP Arjun Singh visited the national capital to meet BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that Singh instead of ‘digging out old issues’ should focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Arjun Singh has always been given due importance in the party. During the Bhabanipur poll and in the Asansol bypoll Singh was made the observer and was never undermined. Instead of digging out old issues, Singh should look forward to the 2024 Parliamentary election,” said Majumdar.

Countering Singh’s claim that BJP does politics only on ‘social media’, Majumdar said, “BJP is very much on field and with the people. BJP cannot stage drama like Mamata Banerjee but it is there on field.”

It can be noted that ahead of leaving for the national capital, Singh said that he had never spoken against the party but talked about a particular department.

“Nadda knows what he will tell me. I have never spoken anything about my party but have said about a particular department. If a particular department or an official doesn’t work then we have the right to speak about it,” said Singh on Monday morning at the airport.

It can be recalled that on Sunday, the Barrackpore BJP MP had fired a fresh salvo against the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that he is not ‘allowed to work’ despite being the MP and state vice president.

Taking further jibe at the saffron camp, the BJP MP said that he had earlier said that BJP will lose the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll by over three lakh votes.

“BJP failed to give an agent in over 900 booths and I have said in the party that BJP will lose by over three lakh votes. Even if the election is done through central agencies if there is no booth agent then there will be vote loot,” Singh was heard claiming.

Singh who had defected to BJP from TMC ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election also alleged that BJP ‘doesn’t’ give importance to those who had defected from Trinamool Congress.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that if there is any ‘problem’ with Arjun Singh, the central leadership will come up with a ‘solution’.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Arjun Singh had made it clear that BJP’s central leaderships don’t ‘care’ about Bengal.

“Whatever problem Arjun Singh is speaking about is his own but one thing is clear that BJP central leaderships don’t care about Bengal and the MPs have to raise their voice,” said Ghosh.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:43 PM IST