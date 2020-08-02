Flying to India amid COVID-19? Here's what's allowed what not in new guidelines issued by Indian govt

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has issued new set of guidelines for international arrivals.
These new set of guidelines for international passengers arriving into India will come in force from 12:01 am on August 8.
As per the new guidelines, all travellers should submit self-declaration form on http://newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hrs before scheduled travel.
Here are the guidelines:
Before Planning for Travel
All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (http://newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.
They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.
Only for compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.
If they wish to seek such exemption under para, they shall apply to the online portal www.newdelhialrport.in at least 72 hours before boarding.
The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final.
Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival.
This test should have been conducted within 96 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration.
Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.
The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India.
Before Boarding:
Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with a ticket to the travellers by the agencies concerned.
All passengers shall be advised to download the Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices.
At the time of boarding the flight/ ship, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.
Passengers arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, and only those who are asymptomatic will be enabled to cross the border into India.
Suitable precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection shall be ensured at the airports.
During boarding and at the airports, all possible measures to ensure social distancing to be ensured.
During Travel:
Travellers who had not filled in self-declaration form on the portal shall fill the same in duplicate in the flight/ship and a copy of the same will be given to Health and Immigration officials present at the airport/ seaport/ land port.
Alternatively, such travellers may submit self-declaration form on the online portal at arriving airport/ seaport/ landlord as per the directions of the concerned authorities, if such facility is available.
Suitable announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports/port and in flights/ships and during transit.
While onboard the flight/ ship, required precautions such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene etc. are to be observed by airline/ ship staff, crew and all passengers.
