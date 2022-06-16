Flood-like situation in North Bengal while South Bengal faces scorching heatwave

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Kolkata: At a time when South Bengal is still reeling under a heatwave, flood-like situation is seen in North Bengal due to excessive rainfall.

On Thursday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in North Bengal till coming Sunday and issued red and orange warnings (which indicate danger) for several districts of North Bengal.

“Due to passing of the east-west trough from Haryana to Nagaland across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub Himalayan Sikkim and Assam at mean sea level, and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal will lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 16-19,” said the IMD report.

Several rivers in North Bengal like Teesta, Torsha, Daina are said to be flowing above the danger level.

In several places, water from the rivers was seen entering domestic areas creating havoc.

The state administration has decided to shift the people who reside beside the rivers so that no lives are lost.

In Darjeeling and Kalimpong, chances of landslide were not overruled by the weathermen due to excessive rainfall for the past few days.

Nearby Sikkim and Assam are also suffering due to heavy rainfall and several houses were seen being damaged due to erosion.

The weathermen also alerted people of inundation in low-lying areas and reduction in visibility due to excessive rainfall.

On the other hand, though the IMD had predicted monsoons to enter South Bengal by June 17, it stated that due to low moisture Kolkata and its adjoining areas will not receive much thundering activities.

Realized rainfall during last 24 hours (in cm)

Chepan – 23

Hasimara – 22

Alipurduar – 21

Barobhisa Buxaduar – 13

Coochbehar – 12

Bagdogra-- 12