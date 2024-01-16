Flight Delay: 'War Rooms' To Be Set Up At 6 Metro Airports To Address Passenger Inconvenience, Announces Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | X

New Delhi, January 16: Two days after several flights were delayed at airports in metro cities, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced measures to deal with similar situation in the future. In addition to SOPs issued to airlines by the DGCA, Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday, January 16, "war rooms" will be set up at six metro airports to address "passenger inconvenience with immediacy".

Sharing details of the measures on X (formerly Twitter), Scindia said: "In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports. Implementation of the DGCA Directives, SOPs and CARs will be monitored and reported regularly." The government will ensure "sufficient" CISF manpower availability round-the-clock, he assured.

Government Announces Steps To Address Passenger Inconvenience Due To Flight Delay:

In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.



1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports.



2.… https://t.co/346YXjxGdH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 16, 2024

Scindia also informed that Delhi airport's runway 29L has been made CAT III operational today. "Operationalization of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken," he added.

DGCA Issues SOPs For Airlines

The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) yesterday issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines in the wake of flight delays and cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. Allowing airlines to cancel flights that are likely to be delayed beyond three hours, the DGCA SOP stated: "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights."

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in the last couple of days has witnessed significant disruptions in flight operations with hundreds of flights delayed, and nearly 100 flights cancelled due to dense fog and poor visibility. This caused a ripple effect at airports across the country.