Five Naxals killed in a gunbattle with cops in Gadchiroli

Five Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Gadchiroli district on Sunday, officials said.

The face-off took place at Kosmi-Kisneli forest around 4 pm, the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) office said.

"The C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli police were conducting a combing operation in the forest area in Dhanora taluka, when Naxals opened fire," it said in a statement.

"However, the Naxals soon fled from the spot after the police team launched a retaliatory attack," it said.

Later during the search, bodies of five ultras were recovered from the spot. Their identity is yet to be established, it added.

Following the incident, Gadchiroli police have intensified the anti-Naxal operation in the forest, the statement said.