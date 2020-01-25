Five killed after building collapses Delhi's Bhajanpura area

Five people, including four students, were killed when a floor of a building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, fire officials said.
They said around 30 students were attending classes at a coaching centre when the fourth floor of the building collapsed, trapping them under the debris.
Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital, the officials said.
The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
Responding to the incident Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that he would be reaching the area shortly.
Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited the Bhajanpura area following the incident. Taking to Twitter he wrote that he was deeply saddened by the deaths.
Anil Baijal, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi said that he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the deaths.
"Have directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured. Action will be taken against those found guilty of lapses which led to this tragic accident," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)
