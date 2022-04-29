Five Indian states to witness their 'hottest summer ever'

The weather department has warned that five states – Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP and Odisha -- will witness their "hottest summer ever".

The country just witnessed its warmest March since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago.

And, having recorded three prolonged heatwave spells, it may be documented as one of the hottest April, too. This would mean maximum temperature soaring by about 2 degrees Celsius in most parts of Northwest India in the ensuing three days. Northwest India has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action). A yellow alert warning has been issued, warning of a scorching spell in the national capital starting April 28.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in New Delhi was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures were 3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday; with the mercury hitting 45.6 degrees Celsius at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures may even leap to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of northwest India, weather experts said.

