Fit India mobile app launched: Know how to download it from Google Play store and App store

On ocassion of National Day today, to celebrate second anniversary of Fit India Movement and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur launched the Fit India Mobile Application at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

As a part of the Fit India Movement, the Central Government launched the Fit India mobile application.

What is Fit India app?

The Fit India App is free and available in English & Hindi on both the Android and the iOS platforms and has been developed keeping in mind that it works even on basic smartphones. The app will provide an easy way to maintain a fitness routine. Some of its services include checking fitness level scores, tracking your steps, tracking sleep, tracking calorie intake, customised diet plans, and more.

How to download the app?

One can easily download the application for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store from today onwards.

Follow the given steps to download the application:

1. Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for the Fit India app.

2. Download the app and start your fitness journey.

During the launch of the app, Thakur said the app was a gift from the government to the people of India on the National Sports Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

"The Fit India app is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand who is an icon to country's sportspersons," Thakur said. "The app is a must for sportspersons to remain fit and they are expected to follow the app rigorously. This is an effort to keep new, young India fit because a fit youth can make a great India," he added.

Sunday,August 29, 2021